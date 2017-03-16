Ad Blocker Detected

When You See This Pony Dance, Your Heart Will Nearly Burst From All The Cuteness

MARCH 16, 2017
LIFE

Everyone, I'd like you to meet Alvin the dancing pony.

He's cute, he's little, and he's way better than any of us will ever be. When his human busts out the camera, this tiny nugget knows exactly what to do: slay your freaking face off with his moves.

The sassy Shetland pony's trainer probably asked herself what the internet needed when she first saw him strut his stuff. Fortunately for all of us, both of them delivered in the "this is way too adorable for my body to handle" department.

Prepare for complete, unbridled cuteness.

video-player-present

I just want to take a second to thank Alvin for existing. Share this precious pony with all the animal lovers in your life!

