When we think about the devastating effects of Alzheimer's, many of us imagine the difficulties faced by family members of people with the disease.

While most of us understand that dealing with Alzheimer's is much harder for those suffering with it, we don't hear as much about it from their point of view -- but this man decided to change that by bravely expressing himself in a heartbreaking video.

Alan Beamer was diagnosed with the disease a few years ago. Since then, he's noticed that his friends treat him differently than used to, so he decided to share what he believes is the worst part about living with the condition. Make sure you have a few tissues ready.



"I'm the same old person."

I honestly can't imagine how I'd feel in his shoes, but here's hoping that he sees his friends a lot more from now on. Be sure to SHARE this story so others can see his perspective, too.

It's estimated that 5.4 million people in the U.S. alone suffer from Alzheimer's. You're bound to reach someone who's been touched by the heartbreaking disease.

