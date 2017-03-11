Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You'll Be Cringing When You See What This Flexible Lady Can Do

MARCH 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

I've always been amazed by what the human body can do.

It can be pushed surprisingly far when it comes to athletics, sports, and even survival if necessary -- even watching your scrapes and cuts heal is pretty amazing when you think about it. But what especially impresses me is its ability to bend in seemingly impossible ways, as this talented lady recently demonstrated.

Allison Schieler from Queens, New York, discovered her exceptional flexibility when she was only three years old. After taking pole and aerial classes as well as studying dance and acrobatics, the 25-year-old knew that she wanted to be a professional contortionist and she made it a reality. You really have to see what she can do to believe it. She can even sit on her head!

There's no way I'd ever be able to pull those moves off.

Read More: This Looks Like Some Kind Of Cruel Torture, But She Says It's 'Baby Yoga'

Isn't she incredibly talented? You can find more of Schieler's body-bending on Instagram, and be sure to share this video so others can check out her crazy contortions, too!

Trending Now

Even If You Don't Like 'The Bachelor,' You'll Laugh So Hard At This Mom's Spoof

Trending Now

Some Think This Fireball Is Evidence That Aliens Exist, But Scientists Disagree
Submit Content

Load another article