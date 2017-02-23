Foster Dad Only Takes In A Certain Type Of Child For The Most Incredible Reason

In the past two decades, Mohamed Bzeek has taken in dozens of terminally ill children. He hasn't had a day off in seven years. Some of the children have died in his arms. And still, he says he wouldn't have it any other way.

Libya-born Bzeek and his late wife, Dawn, began taking in terminally ill foster children in 1989. In '91, the couple had their first brush with death when their foster daughter, not yet one year old, died. At that time, they decided to care only for ill children, the ones no one would want. Even after their own son, Adam, was born with brittle bone disease and dwarfism, they continued their humanitarian work.

Although Dawn died in 2014, Bzeek continued to care for Adam and his foster children. Los Angeles DCFS intake officer Melissa Testerman says, "He's the only one that would take a child who would possibly not make it." For the past six years, he's been caring for a girl who is blind, deaf, paralyzed in the arms and legs, and suffers from daily seizures. She can't see or hear him, but Bzeek lovingly cares for her, touching and talking to her constantly and sleeping just a few feet away from her bed.

Bzeek said, "The key is, you have to love them like your own. I know they are sick. I know they are going to die. I do my best as a human being and leave the rest to the gods."

Bzeek and his family have many needs, including a new roof, air conditioning, and a van to transport his children to and from the hospital. If you'd like to help, click here. And don't forget to share the story of this inspiring and selfless man with your friends and family.