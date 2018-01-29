Ad Blocker Detected

Woman Tries To Rig The System On Amazon With Amazingly Bad Results

JANUARY 29, 2018  
Matt Davidson
Raise your hand if you're a lover of free stuff just like I am.

If you didn't raise your hand, who even are you? Free stuff is everything good in the world, and I take every opportunity to try out free samples as often as I can. Hell, last week I even splurged on going out to dinner a few times just to win a free t-shirt from a tech company.

But all free things come at a price. That's the lesson Imgur user RowdyMcMenace learned when she found a feature of Amazon that allows you to order free carpet and fabric samples. After her initial order, the greedy customer got more than she bargained for.

After stumbling across the free feature, RowdyMcMenace had the idea to transform her samples into a cat scratching post.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

Realizing that not every sample could be used, she decided that she needed EVEN MORE carpet samples.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

But eventually her sample addiction had gone too far and she was receiving several packages every single day.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

It's safe to say that her local delivery man was not the biggest fan of RowdyMcMenace's endless stream of packages.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

"I swear I didn't realize I ordered this many and I thought they were all going to be small, " wrote on her Imgur post.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

RowdyMcMenace even had to enlist the help of her boyfriend to help unwrap all her free samples.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

But as her stockpile of carpeting continued to grow, RowdyMcMenace decided to donate the excess carpet squares to local animal shelters for them to use as kennel liners.

Imgur / RowdyMcMenace

(via Bored Panda)

Free fabric samples might be the perfect solution for the children's sewing machine I bought my cousin for Christmas. I just have to remember not to go as crazy as this woman did!

