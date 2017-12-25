Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

There Are Plenty Of Pretty Nail Trends Out There...And This Is Not One Of Them

DECEMBER 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

In the world of nail designs, the possibilities are pretty much endless, especially when you take a do-it-yourself approach.

Many women love getting their nails done with gems, rhinestones, and other small objects embedded into the polish, while others get a little more creative to make theirs stand out. But as Redditor rinvevo demonstrates below, just because you can pull off a unique design, it doesn't always mean you should.

For her DIY manicure, she decided to take a little inspiration from the Mesozoic Era and get downright nasty. She found (or killed) a crane fly, but instead of tossing it in the trash, she saved it for a special project...

For her DIY manicure, she decided to take a little inspiration from the Mesozoic Era and get downright nasty. She found (or killed) a crane fly, but instead of tossing it in the trash, she saved it for a special project...

Reddit / rinvevo

Disgustingly enough, she placed it on her nail to be encased in "amber," which was actually acrylic gel.

Disgustingly enough, she placed it on her nail to be encased in "amber," which was actually acrylic gel.

Reddit / rinvevo

No one can deny this is definitely a creative approach...

No one can deny this is definitely a creative approach...

Reddit / rinvevo

...but the only question that comes to my mind is, well, why?! Also, yuck.

...but the only question that comes to my mind is, well, why?! Also, yuck.

Reddit / rinvevo

There you have it, my friends. That's how you can create your own dead insect nails. She's going to make all her dinosaur friends so jealous. Sorry, I had to.

Giphy

Trending Now

Here's What Your Doggo's Sleeping Position Says About Their Personality

Trending Now

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Load another article