Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Is How American Cusine Is Percieved Around The World...And It's Not Pretty

JANUARY 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

What comes to mind when you think of "American food?" These photos show what countries around the world think Americans eat, and it's not a pretty sight.

For me, American food would be my grandma's home-cooked Thanksgiving dinner or a ballpark frank at a baseball game. As I learned from these photos of American food sections in grocery stores around the world, however, people worldwide seem to think that Americans' diets are 99 percent sugar. All in all, it makes me wonder -- how do our own foreign food sections stack up to reality?

1. In England, the American food section is mostly just candy.

In England, the American food section is mostly just candy.

Reddit / skiptonskipper

Read More: She Melted This Cheese Into Something That Will Change How You Drink Wine

2. This Belgian shop just threw an American flag sign over their soda and called it a day.

This Belgian shop just threw an American flag sign over their soda and called it a day.

Twitter / Gillian Kloet

Trending Now

Bras Making You Miserable? Here Are 6 Things You Need Know

Trending Now

This Study Reveals The Sad Truth About Kids And Eating Disorders

Slather This Chocolate Concoction On Your Face For Amazing Results

The Ultimate Guide To Fitting Comfortably And Confidently Into Bras

When This Guy Checked His Camera, He Saw Something That Made Him Want To Move Out

Amazing Transformation Of Kitten Found Behind An Electrical Post-- Look At Him Now!

17 Super Creepy Properties That You Certainly Don't Want To Trespass On

You've Seen This Pie-In-The-Face Game, But This Dog Totally Changed The Rules

Her Death Is An Example Of A Disturbing Number Of Accidental Shootings By Children

24 Pets That Cannot Be Trusted With Toilet Paper

If Your Cat Or Dog Does Any Of These Things, They Need To Go To The Vet ASAP

If You Find One Of These On The Beach, You Need To Know Where It Came From

They 'Treated' Their Son With Prayers And Honey -- Days Later, The Boy Was Dead

Woman Walks Into Daycare And Tries To Kidnap Little Boy -- What She Says Is Chilling

This Family Was Playing A Board Game, But What Happened Next Made Everyone Scream

Mom Can't Figure Out Why She Got A Stuffed Elephant....Until She Reads The Card

Load another article