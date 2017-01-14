Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Foot Was Amputated Due To Cancer, But What She Does With It Will Make You Smile

JANUARY 14, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People battling cancer have to go through much hardship and pain over the course of their treatment.

For Kristi Loyall, that journey was a long one. After many years of issues involving her right foot, doctors finally determined she had cancer. The cancer was localized to her right foot, so they made the decision to amputate in April of 2016.

Loyall asked if she could keep her foot, and now she's sharing her journey on Instagram with hilarious photos of her hanging out with her foot every day.

The travel-themed Instagram account features the actual bones from her now-detached limb.

Read More: This Stupid Internet Trend Will Make You Cringe For The Rest Of The Day

She sent them off to a company that sterilized them and made them into a memento she could carry around.

Trending Now

Relationship Expert Says This One Thing Can Save Your Marriage

Trending Now

A Strange Space Object Is Hurtling Toward Earth And Nobody Knows What It Is

17 Genius Ways To Get Better Sleep And Successfully Wake Yourself Up In The Morning

This Child's Rape And Murder Was Heinous Enough, But The Autopsy Told An Awful Story

13 Awesome Ways To Use Shiplap Around Your Home

Load another article