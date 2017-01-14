Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

People battling cancer have to go through much hardship and pain over the course of their treatment.

For Kristi Loyall, that journey was a long one. After many years of issues involving her right foot, doctors finally determined she had cancer. The cancer was localized to her right foot, so they made the decision to amputate in April of 2016.

Loyall asked if she could keep her foot, and now she's sharing her journey on Instagram with hilarious photos of her hanging out with her foot every day.

The travel-themed Instagram account features the actual bones from her now-detached limb.

She sent them off to a company that sterilized them and made them into a memento she could carry around.