Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

After Being Rescued, This Cat Became The Fourth Member Of A Seriously Adorable Pack

SEPTEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For Thoa Bui, taking in animals in need is a calling. She and her sisters have made it their mission to come to any animal's rescue.

To help fund their projects, these critter-loving women create and sell their own unique dog bows and bandanas to raise money for Catch-Neuter-Return efforts. This family is so full of love, in fact, that even their dogs have gotten in on the rescuing action!

Rosie the cat was just two weeks old when she joined Bui and her family.

She was found alone on the streets of San Jose and was virtually unresponsive. She refused to eat.

No matter what Bui and her sisters tried to do, nothing seemed to be working for Rosie. Then one of the dogs stepped in to lend a helping paw.

Lilo the husky took Rosie under her wings and everyone around them was stunned by how quickly a bond formed.

After getting a little TLC from her new dog friend, Rosie started eating.

More than a year after coming into their lives, Lilo and Rosie are nearly inseparable.

After a while, Rosie even began to have a bit of an identity crisis, trying to do things like Lilo does, including going outside to use the bathroom.

But Lilo isn’t the only dog in the household that has grown attached to Rosie. The friendly kitten has gained a brother and sister in Lilo’s companions, Miko and Infinity.

Together these four make a wolf pack that makes any other squad pale in comparison.

This mixed family does just about everything together, including shopping and hiking!

Check out Rosie and buddies as they take our friends at The Dodo on a kayaking adventure:

video-player-present

(via Bored Panda and The Dodo)

Keep up with Lilo, Rosie, and all of their shenanigans by following them on Instagram.

Trending Now

After Weeks Of Work-Related Travel, This Dad Surprised His Little Girl At School

Trending Now

After Getting Trapped Inside A Tin Can, This Fox Made A Friend For Life

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

His Reaction To Not Being Allowed Into A Parking Lot Could Have Killed Someone

Their Weird Neighbors Moved Out. What They Found In Their House Is Disgusting.

Some Say Psychopaths Prefer Classical Music, But This Study Suggests Otherwise

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

This Horrifying Bicycle Accident Will Make You Think Twice About Ditching The Helmet

Ever Wonder What Purpose Certain Design Features Have? Here Are 13 Explanations.

Load another article