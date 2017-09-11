Ad Blocker Detected

Oh, You Want To Shut The Refrigerator? Not On This Cat's Watch.

SEPTEMBER 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

It's well known by now that cats are very odd creatures, especially when it comes to what they believe is theirs.

For example, I'm sometimes visited by my cat while I'm using my computer. Though I'm always the first one there, if she happens to sit next to the mouse, she'll bite my hand whenever I move it, because in her mind, its hers. How dare I use it? That's probably what this Taiwanese kitty had in mind when she perched herself atop her owner's refrigerator.

Lele the cat is just a bit territorial about people shutting her refrigerator door. See her funny antics for yourself below!

(via Daily Mail)

Well, hopefully her owner doesn't have a ton of perishables in there, because that fridge is gonna have a hard time staying cold. Gotta love cats.

