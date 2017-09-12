Ad Blocker Detected

This Cat's Been Stuck In A Shelter For A Year. Her Face Totally Expresses Her Rage.

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017  
Sarah Jewel
Have you ever heard the term "resting bitch face"?

It's used to refer to someone, usually a woman, whose face naturally rests in a way that looks angry or upset. While this says a lot about the fact that we expect women to be happy and warm at all times, it is a real phenomenon that some people's facial features simply fall in a way we perceive to be angry. And it's not just people, either.

Certain breeds of cats and dogs have faces that just don't look happy, even when they're the most loved floofers on the planet. For one kitty in Japan, however, her resting bitch face might be keeping her from a forever home.

This is Shamo. She looks super angry.

Twitter / @shamo_girl

She's not mad, though! She's safe and healthy in a Tokyo shelter.

Twitter / @shamo_girl

What might be making her a little ticked off is the fact that she's been there for more than a year.

Twitter / @shamo_girl

Even though no one's brought her home yet, she's just waiting for the right person to come along.

Twitter / @shamo_girl

Preferably, her adopter will have a sense of humor. And a Twitter account like this one where you can keep up with her antics.

Twitter / @shamo_girl

(via BoredPanda)

What a great cat. I wish I could fly to Japan and take her home right now. What do you think of this weirdo? Let us know in the comments!

