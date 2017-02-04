Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Are you having a bad day?

Maybe you spilled your convenience store coffee all over your lap on your way to work, or perhaps you overslept and missed your alarm completely. We’re all familiar with those days when nothing seems to go right.

But humans aren’t the only ones known to have bad days. Despite having fine-tuned instincts and well-crafted strengths and agilities, our animal friends aren’t immune to having a bad day every now and then. So while you’re wishing you could hit the redo button, take a look at these 22 animal fails that are sure to make your mess-ups seem like nothing at all.

1. If a dog can't catch, is he even a dog?

Giphy

2. Whether or not he wanted to, this manatee took his meal to go.







Read More: Dog Saves His Friend From River Rapids...Well, Unless You Look At It Another Way

3. That'll teach you not to put your nose where it doesn't belong.







4. Slow and steady...and you still failed miserably.

Giphy

5. They warned him not to tap the glass.







6. I'm not sure this mission was ever possible.







7. This could have been avoided if cats could read.







8. "For my next trick, I'm going to trap a hedgehog in my hat."

Giphy

9. You have wings, and yet you still fail to master the stairs.







10. The face you make when you've already lost your other eight lives.







11. That's what you get for horsin' around.

Giphy

12. She got herself into a bit of a sticky situation.







13. Did this little nugget really think he was going to make that jump?

Giphy

14. "Help, I've eaten and I can't get up."







15. Some animals just aren't meant to climb trees.

Giphy

16. I think this is the real reason they tell you to wait an hour after you eat before entering the pool.

Giphy

17. Look on the bright side. All that mud is going to work wonders for your skin.







18. "Anything you can do, I can do...not nearly as well."

Giphy

19. This is karma for eating her new blouse.







20. "My legs forgot how to leg today."







21. When a simple game of telephone goes wrong.







Read More: These Pups Were Inseparable Until Life Got In The Way -- Watch Their Epic Reunion

22. Someone had a bit too much to drink.







These animals make failing miserably look oh so cute! Share these epic fails with a friend who's having a bit of a rough week to remind them that they're not alone.