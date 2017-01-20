Ad Blocker Detected

This Little Boy Just Went To The Zoo And Had A Realization We Can All Agree With

JANUARY 20, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

"They're not being naughty! They just want to get out."

Most kids love going to the zoo, but when three-year-old Ollie Augustus saw animals behind bars for the first time, he had a completely different reaction. Although he's just a toddler, he has some insights that are wise beyond his years. Luckily, Mom and Dad were there to film his adorable rant. If everyone had as much empathy as Ollie, the world would be a much better place for humans and animals alike.

Listen to Ollie's heartfelt criticism of the zoo industry in the video below.

Animals everywhere are lucky to have an advocate like Ollie! Be sure to share this little boy's wisdom with your friends and family.

