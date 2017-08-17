15 Goofy Animals That Will Definitely Be Taking The Elevator From Now On

One of the best parts about having pets is getting to watch their adorable and goofy antics while trying to do the simplest things.

When we walk up the stairs, for example, we don't give it a second thought. Some animals, on the other hand, have a lot of difficulty figuring out how exactly they're supposed to pull it off. Whether they're too scared to climb up and down or not sure which direction to go, these 15 furry cuties really don't understand stairs.

1. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again.

2. "What is dis wizardry, hooman?!"

3. Falling down the stairs never looked so cute.

4. "Okay, sideways didn't work...let's try down."

5. I mean, whatever works, right?

6. This sweet boy has his very own stair carrier.

7. Puppy.exe has stopped working.







8. "A little help, please?"







9. Up, down, circling around, who knows how it all works?

10. Sideways it is.

11. "I think I'll just stay here for a while."

12. "What do you mean you're not carrying me up?!"

13. "That totally didn't just happen."

14. "I. Don't. Wanna!"

15. Wrong way, buddy!

Poor little nuggets. At least most of them tried, though. Who knew stairs could be so tricky?