Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to keeping stress at bay, working out is a great place to start.

Getting your workout on is a great way to find some "me" time between work, school drop-off, and all the kiddos' activities. The best part is that thanks to YouTube and other social media platforms, you can access free workout routines from the comfort of your own home, saving time and money!

But these fitness junkies know that posting routines online is easier said than done. Why, you ask? Well, if you have a pet that loves being the center of attention, you'll totally understand their struggle. Here are 18 pets that really, really don't want their humans to work out anymore.

1. "Hey, look what I can do!"

video-player-present

Read More: He Arrives Home To Find His Two Dogs And A Mess, But They're In Denial

2. "Let me show you how it's done."

video-player-present

3. "Um Mom...I think you forgot my dinner."

4. "This looks too difficult. How about we go sit on the couch instead?"

video-player-present

5. "Stop hanging around and show me some love."

video-player-present

6. "IT'S ME TIME. LET'S GO."

video-player-present

7. "Excuse me ma'am. Let me just scoot in there."

video-player-present

8. "Are you afraid you're going to get husky? Skip the workout, Mom!"

9. Good luck getting through that workout!

10. "Don't mind me, just passing through."

video-player-present

11. No planks for you!

video-player-present

12. Well...that escalated quickly.

video-player-present

13. "Your body should not be able to move like this!"

video-player-present

14. "I can do cool tricks, too!"

video-player-present

15. "Oh, were you using this yoga mat?"

16. What's even better than one fuzzy distraction? Two of them!

video-player-present

17. "Let me see how many buttons I can push while you're in that pose."

video-player-present

18. This human knows how to multitask.

Read More: 15 Dogs Who Really Don't Know How To Escalator

Honestly, why even bother working out when there are pet snuggles to be had? Share this with all the other fur moms and dads in your life!