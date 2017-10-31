Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These 13 Funny Animals Have Mixed Feelings About Our Jack-O-Lanterns

OCTOBER 31, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Like all other holidays, Halloween is an event made for and celebrated by humans. But who says animals can't join in on the fun?

Whether they do it willingly or not, many pets get dressed up in adorable costumes for All Hallow's Eve. Others are gifted with their own spooky treats or, alternatively, snatch them from their unsuspecting humans' candy bags. Some even get their very own pumpkins, but rather than carving them, they have way more fun eating, playing with and even starting fights with their orange adversaries -- and as you'll see by the 13 critters below, watching them do so is pretty hilarious.

1. For the residents of the Chester Zoo in Cheshire, England, pumpkins are definitely treats.

video-player-present

2. For this adorable corgi, on the other hand, they're playmates and/or enemies that must be destroyed.

video-player-present

3. Don't make any sudden movements, buddy. It just might attack.

4. For big cats, they're not unlike the catnip toys you give your much smaller kitties at home.

video-player-present

5. Who knew such a variety of species could all enjoy pumpkins so much?

video-player-present

6. This pupper will stop at nothing to save his owners from the orange scourge.

video-player-present

7. Getting between this wolf and his pumpkin definitely isn't a good idea.

video-player-present

8. "What is this wizardry?!"

video-player-present

9. "You better not coming any closer! I'm warning you!"

10. When it comes to pumpkins, this kitty's just a fraidy cat.

video-player-present

11. We all know who won here.

video-player-present

12. "Why is this ball so big?"

13. How could we not include Teddy Bear, the adorably noisy spokesman for animals who love pumpkins?

video-player-present

Do you give your pets pumpkins for Halloween? How do they like their orange treats? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Trending Now

He's Facing Something He's Never Seen Before -- His Own Reflection!

Trending Now

His Sister Won't Stop Crying Because Of Something He Did. This Is So Relatable!

Plus-Size Models Prove Powerful Point About Photoshop With One Image

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

He Didn't Just Stack A Bunch Of Rafts To Move Them. Watch What He Does In The Water.

It Started As A Scenic Drive Through Hollywood And Ended With A Biker Off A Cliff

This Crocodile Made A Big Mistake When It Decided To Enter Hippo Territory

When You See This, You'll Be So Jealous Of This Pampered Pooch's Lifestyle

Genius Dog Solves Puzzles Like A Boss

This "Bad Mom" Is Stirring Up Controversy Both On And Off Screen

This Is Proof As To Why Children Are Way Too Young To Be Driving

Load another article