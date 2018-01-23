Part of the fun in raising pets from babies is that you get watch them reacting to their firsts.

And one big first for our little buddies is that fluffy blanket of snow that covers the ground during the cold months. If you love seeing those fat snowflakes fall at the beginning of the season, just imagine the curiosity and wonder you'd feel in those moments having never seen it at all. These 20 cats and dogs had similar feelings when they witnessed snow for the first time -- but we can't say they all had positive experiences!

1. "Let me back in right this instant!"







2. You get an A+ for (terrifying) enthusiasm, buddy.







3. "Now you see me, now you don't!"







4. "I. AM. DONE."







5. "She is not impressed."







6. I'm not sure whether he's dancing or trying to jump away!

7. "No no no no no no no no!"







8. "It's so beautiful."







9. "Where's all this white stuff coming from?"

10. "I don't think he likes that whole winter idea."







11. "OMGOMGOMG snow!"







12. "Tastes like happiness."







13. "Should I stay or should I go?!"

14. Looks like the little guy is fitting right in.







15. "Wut iz dis, hooman?!"







16. Perfect timing.







17. "See the snow. Feel the snow. Be the snow."







18. Instant regret.







19. "Well, I'm screwed."







20. "Just leave me here."







(via Bored Panda)

How did your pets react to their first snow? Let us know in the comments whether they loved or hated it.