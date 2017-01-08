Ad Blocker Detected

Have You Ever Wondered How Animals Really See The World? It's SO Cool

JANUARY 8, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sometimes I look at my pets and wonder how they're really seeing me and the world around them.

I grew up hearing that dogs and cats were colorblind, but what does that really mean, and more importantly, what would that look like? And what about animals out in the wild? If I come across a snake in the grass or a fly on the wall, how do they see me?

The folks over at BuzzFeed Yellow have put together a video that not only explains the differences but actually shows you what it's like to look through animals' eyes. The results are fascinating!

1. Dogs see our world in more muted tones like brown, yellow, and blue. They also have better peripheral vision than humans.

2. Cats see similarly to dogs with muted, cool-toned colors.

3. Birds have lenses that focus on specific aspects of their surroundings and can see ultraviolet light, which humans can't see at all.

4. Flies have hundreds of small lenses that add up to a bigger picture. They can also see ultraviolet light and watch things happen in slow motion.

5. Snakes are able to detect heat signatures at night, which is helpful for finding their warm-blooded prey.

6. Humans have blurred underwater vision, but for sharks, it's crystal clear and in greyscale.

7. Fish can see red, green, and blue and are another animal with ultraviolet receptors.

8. Rats have eyes that move independently from one another. They don't have very good eyesight, however, because they also see in blurry slow motion.

Check out the full video explaining each animal's eyesight capabilities below.

That's really amazing. I don't think I could live life as a fly, that's for sure. SHARE this with the animal lovers you know so they can understand how animals see the world, too.

