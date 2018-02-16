Ad Blocker Detected

If You Hate Hugging, This Guy Has All The Funny, Awkward Moves To Avoid It

FEBRUARY 16, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
There's a lot to like about hugging and other physical contact.

But for people who aren't 'huggers,' it can be a total nightmare to be in a world with others who think they have the right to physical contact. The first thing you should always do if you want to hug someone is ask! And don't be offended if they say no. Asking means giving the option to say no freely and without consequence.

If you're the one who hates hugs, though, a man named Alex is here to save the day. At a juggling convention in Poland, he decided to demonstrate all of the ways to get out of an unwanted situation.

Here are a few funny, awkward tips you can use to escape someone's unwanted clutches!

Do you think you'll use any of these moves? Let us know in the comments!

