Antibiotic-resistant bacteria and "superbugs" have been a legitimate worry for some time now, and for good reason.

The number of resistant strains has increased over the years, making the discovery of new, working antibiotics more and more difficult as time goes on. One woman even died last year after doctors found that her bacterial infection was resistant to 26 different antibiotics. For perspective, those 26 antibiotics are the only ones available in the U.S.



The 70-year-old was first admitted to a Reno, Nevada, hospital for an infection in her right hip. She had just returned to the U.S. from an extended trip to India.

Read More: She Thought She Just Had Razor Burn, But A Second Opinion Proved She Had Cancer

Tests revealed that she was infected with Klebsiella pneumoniae, a form of Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae that is difficult to treat because of its high resistance to antibiotics.

She had fractured her femur while in India, creating the perfect opportunity for the infection to enter her bone, which then spread to the pelvis.

When she got to the hospital, the infection had spread and caused inflammation throughout her body. Doctors could do nothing for her because they found that it was “resistant to all available antimicrobial drugs” in the U.S. Unfortunately, she eventually died from septic shock.

It's very likely that she was infected during her stay in India, where "superbugs" are more common. This makes traveling much riskier when it comes to spreading these types of bacteria.

Read More: He Was Born With A Rare Condition, But Doctors Just Gave His Parents Fantastic News

(via IFL Science)

This was definitely a rare occurrence, but let's all hope it stays that way. Please SHARE this important information with others to remind them of this bacterial threat.