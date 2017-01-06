Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Man Captures Objects Inexplicably Flying Off Shelves In His Apartment

JANUARY 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

When I was a kid, I overindulged in ghost stories so much that I could barely sleep at night.

Though I never saw anything out of the ordinary, I remained thoroughly convinced for years that if I shut my eyes just for one second, a ghost would appear and get me. I can only imagine how terrified I would have been if I had actually experienced something paranormal, like what this guy saw last month.

When Rusty Johnson came home one day to his apartment in North Carolina, he noticed that some of his belongings were out of place. He had a camera set up near his kitchen, so he decided to review the footage to figure out what happened.

He definitely wasn't prepared for the madness that unfolded as soon as he pressed play.

Read More: You'll Get Chills When You Watch What Happens After This Woman Dies In A Hospital

Now he's seriously considering getting the hell out of there if anything else happens. Who could blame him? Be sure to SHARE this creepy story with all your paranormal-loving friends!

Trending Now

After This Homeless Man Found A Ring In His Cup, He Decided To Do Something Kind

Trending Now

This Incredible Igloo Is One Of The Best Wintertime Creations I've Ever Seen

Load another article