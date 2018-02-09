Ad Blocker Detected

20 Hilarious Times People Got Caught Up Wearing Weirdly Appropriate T-Shirts

FEBRUARY 9, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matt Davidson
Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Do you believe in fate?

If so, then you're probably a strong believer that things happen for a reason and if it's meant to be it will be. The notion of fate and instant gratification can come into play for just about any occasion. Maybe you kissed enough frogs and suddenly find your Prince Charming or you've had your fingers crossed for weeks and finally got that promotion.

Another key concept of fate is being at the "right place at the right time." But we here at Viralnova are willing to take that popular phrase to the next level. Not only were these people at the right place at the right time, but they were also donning weirdly appropriate shirts as the cherry on top. These 20 coincidences are just way too funny.

1. I really hope that pig can't read.

Reddit / Bobby824

2. This young man's got a lot of explaining to do.

Reddit / Math_Nerd_

3. Probably not the best to wear when out to dinner with friends and family.

Reddit / SatchmoCCS

4. The understatement of the century.

Reddit

5. When a high school lockdown goes horribly wrong.

Reddit

6. Damn those birds are angry!

Reddit / enohcs

7. I bet it did, sir!

Reddit / Billy7788

8. Dreams really do come true.

Reddit / CARLOS---7---

9. Now that's my type of party.

Reddit / gwarsh41

10. Good at what exactly?

Reddit / omegaman73ia

11. It's 2018. Can we please stop with the selfies.

Reddit / MicrowaveSama

12. It's a walking, talking Ken doll.

Reddit / TheWinterSoldiersAss

13. "Excuse me ma'am, do you work here?"

Reddit / wickensworth

14. Four times the fun.

Reddit / superfab96

15. I think we have different ideas of safety.

Reddit / sonpleasestop15

16. What a lovely place to drop your food.

Reddit / Ninjanaught

17. When life immitates art.

Reddit / Lagnaktor

18. C is for cookie and that's good enough for me.

Imgur /norcal530

19. He was giving oncoming traffic a warning of things to come.

Reddit / SmoothHookah

20. This little fella has a thing with the ladies.

Reddit / trolollies

(via Bored Panda)

With as many novelty t-shirts as I have in my wardrobe, it's a wonder this has never happened to me. Oh well, a boy can dream!

