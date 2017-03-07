We All Love April The Giraffe, But This Woman? She's On Another Level

If you're like the thousands of others anxiously watching Animal Adventure Park's Giraffe cam, you know that April the giraffe could have her baby any minute now.
The 15-year-old giraffe has been pregnant for about 15 months and is due to give birth to her fourth calf any day, which is why the New York park put a webcam in her stall (which is right next to the little one's dad, Oliver) and started live-streaming her daily life more than a week ago. But as all the viewers will tell you, watching her has been somewhat of a roller coaster of emotions because you can never tell whether she's going into labor or just making herself comfortable.
Erin Dietrich knows exactly what I mean, because she admits that she's obsessed with April. She's heavily pregnant too, and she and her husband even went out and bought giraffe masks to poke a little fun at the four-legged mom-to-be. If you've been following April at all, you'll get a huge kick out this!
This couldn't be more accurate.
(via Scary Mommy)
Read More: She Got A Ton Of Money From Her Tax Return. What She Did Next Has Everyone Cheering!