This Arcade Player Is Straight-Up Nuts -- I Looked At The Wrong Guy The Whole Time!

MARCH 2, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
ENTERTAINMENT

This Taiwanese man is SO good at arcade basketball, even a pro NBA player would have a hard time beating him.

While I'm in total awe of his mad skills, he couldn't be more casual. Maybe he's great at physics or plays every day on his way home from work, but either way, this guy has figured out the exact angle the ball needs to travel to beat the game.

Don't believe me? Just look at the flicka da wrist!

If only he could turn this hobby into a paycheck, he'd be RICH! Be sure to share his ridiculous skills with your friends and family.

