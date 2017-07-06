Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Woman's Attempt To Spread Her Mom's Ashes Really Blew Up In Her Face

JULY 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For many people, spreading the ashes of their deceased loved ones is one of the last steps in the grieving process.

Unfortunately for Florida native Liz Hopson and her daughter, things didn’t quite go according to plan. While on a trip to the U.K. to visit some of her mother’s favorite places, the pair stopped at a breathtaking bridge in Newcastle. It was there that the two hoped to release Mom's ashes into the river, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Hopson had been carrying her mother’s remains with her for much of the trip before settling on the river as her final resting place.

Hopson had been carrying her mother&rsquo;s remains with her for much of the trip before settling on the river as her final resting place.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Everything was going fine until some wind turned this touching moment into a viral video.

Everything was going fine until some wind turned this touching moment into a viral video.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Yikes. I think Mom's gotten the last laugh.

(via Daily Mail)

I totally feel for these two, since that must've made a difficult process that much harder, but you have to admit that life can be a little funny sometimes.

Trending Now

Humans Aren't The Only Fans Of Classical Music -- Just Ask This Funny Dog!

Trending Now

He Knew Someone Was Hiding In His House And Adorably Lost It When He Found Her

Load another article