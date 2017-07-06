This Woman's Attempt To Spread Her Mom's Ashes Really Blew Up In Her Face

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For many people, spreading the ashes of their deceased loved ones is one of the last steps in the grieving process.

Unfortunately for Florida native Liz Hopson and her daughter, things didn’t quite go according to plan. While on a trip to the U.K. to visit some of her mother’s favorite places, the pair stopped at a breathtaking bridge in Newcastle. It was there that the two hoped to release Mom's ashes into the river, but things didn't exactly go according to plan.

Hopson had been carrying her mother’s remains with her for much of the trip before settling on the river as her final resting place.







Everything was going fine until some wind turned this touching moment into a viral video.







Yikes. I think Mom's gotten the last laugh.

(via Daily Mail)

I totally feel for these two, since that must've made a difficult process that much harder, but you have to admit that life can be a little funny sometimes.