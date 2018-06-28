Ashton Kutcher Quietly Saved 6,000 Children From Human Sex Trafficking

Whenever we think about Ashton Kutcher, most of us tend to think about all of the awesome roles that he has played over the years. What some of us do not know is that he is in the process of playing his important role yet and it has absolutely nothing to do with the big screen or the small screen. He is using his wealth and influence to assist people who would otherwise never receive the help that they so desperately need.

It may surprise some of our readers to learn that Ashton Kutcher has taken a leadership role when it comes to the anti human trafficking movement. While some might be aware of the entrepreneurial pursuits that he engages in or the investments that he has made, it is this work that is clearly the nearest and dearest to his heart. He will dedicate his acting press junkets to this topic regularly.

In fact, those who turned on the Today Show back in 2016 and expected to hear more about his new Netflix series were stunned to find out that he had bigger ideas in mind. Thorn is the organization that he is responsible for starting and they work tirelessly to assist all of the children who have been sold into the child sex trafficking underworld.

The organization is focused on stopping the buying and selling of children online. Kutcher recognizes that the practice of selling children into human sex trafficking rings now takes place online at a greater rate than most realize. In a world where people can make almost any purchase that they wish online, it is important to put a stop to such events.







Thorn is the name of the organization and they are trying their best to establish the digital tools that are going to be needed to combat this growing trend before it becomes impossible to stop. His efforts are creating some wonderful results. Thousands of children have already been saved from the clutches of traffickers and they have his organization to thank for their freedom.

They have also successfully identified thousands of traffickers and we are glad that he is using his fame and power for such an important purpose. If only more celebrities had the same philosophy as Ashton! Please be sure to pass this story along to your closest friends and loved ones as soon as possible.

