20 Twitter Users Who Are Really Into The Idea Of Being Watched By The FBI

It's been said that Big Brother is always watching, and if you were to ask these Twitter users, they'd certainly agree.

It may only be February, but when it comes to Twitter memes, 2018 is already off to a great start. Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably familiar with the Twitter fixation that our smartphones and other technology devices are keeping our lives under surveillance thanks to our individually-assigned FBI agents. (Okay, that's not real, but it's hilarious to think about!) Still, perhaps you've even covered up the webcam on your laptop to prevent "the man" from spying on you at any given time. I know I have!

Hilariously, these tweeters are pretty keen on the idea of Big Brother watching.

the FBI agent that monitors me through my laptop watching me try to take a cute selfie pic.twitter.com/DhmaMIfsco — fat bully (@ricardojkay) January 19, 2018

*taking tape off my laptop camera so my assigned fbi agent can see me again*

im sorry. i was upset. i shouldnt have taken it out on u by blocking u out of my life. i wasnt mad at u.. i was mad at myself — jomny sun (@jonnysun) January 26, 2018

I don’t have a sticker over my laptop camera because if Britney Spears taught me one thing from her pop masterpiece ‘circus’ it’s that there’s only 2 types of people in the world the ones who entertain and the ones that observe....AND I’m here to give the U.S. government A SHOW — owen⚡️ (@xowenm) January 29, 2018

The FBI agent assigned to my laptop hearing the office theme song for the 50th time in one day pic.twitter.com/5KmfgqeegH — waitamini (@darIingemini) January 29, 2018

*kissing my laptop webcam*



me: goodmorning mr fbi man, how did you sleep — g (@6THUGG) January 18, 2018

me (googling): sexy green m&m

fbi agent monitoring me: oh god not this again — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) December 11, 2017

Me, flirting with the government agent assigned to me through my webcam, hoping to get a government sugar daddy pic.twitter.com/Egd77QnnXs — imBECile (@Ummbecca) January 13, 2018

me: *elbows deep in a bag of cool ranch doritos, instagram stalking the boy I kissed once in 10th grade, listening to a soft cover of “I can’t make you love me”*

the fbi agent who watches me through my webcam: “guys, I-I can’t watch this anymore, does anyone wanna switch?” — Heather Lennon (@HeatherJuliaa) January 19, 2018

Me: *scrolling through my ex's Instagram and feeling sorry for myself*



The FBI Agent Assigned To Surveil Me: I talked to the agent who watches him and last week he bought one ticket for Paddington 2, then spent $120 at Build a Bear. He’s falling apart, sweetie. Keep thriving. — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) January 29, 2018

Me putting on a show for my assigned government agent watching me through my laptop camera: pic.twitter.com/e209lo5Wo1 — Bella Goth (@HoodSocialist) January 22, 2018

Sometimes before I leave the house I wave to my laptop camera just to brighten the day of the FBI agent. Friendliness is contagious you know. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) January 26, 2018

My assigned FBI agent checking my webcam and seeing that I’m still bopping music and drinking coffee in my underwear when I have to be at work in 12 minutes: pic.twitter.com/BUeCkhN1uk — Logan ☾ (@LoganBerryz) January 30, 2018

damn it be like that pic.twitter.com/EnjC8dnqCy — vince (@VlNCHY) January 28, 2018

Me: *opens laptop*



FBI Agent: Oh he’s finally gonna do his homework



Me: *Opens up Netflix and disappoints yet another person in my life* — Alex Gonzalez (@aleksglz8) January 28, 2018

Me trying on clothes for a first date and asking the government workers in the webcam what they think pic.twitter.com/qqQ3p7kiz5 — danny (@dannyy_yyyy) December 12, 2017

I was about to accept a friend request from my high school bully and my tab closed... Gerald, the fbi agent spying on me, is looking out. — "Sarah Schauer" (@SJSchauer) January 29, 2018

Beyoncé: *purchases new laptop and uses it for the first time*



The FBI Agent that's assigned to her: pic.twitter.com/pxU0GRJwYH — kay. (@beyoncehatesme) January 31, 2018

The amount of times I’ve fallen asleep at my laptop and my assigned FBI agent never even tried to help finish my essays smh — jazmina (@jazminelahbabi) January 29, 2018

I wonder what the FBI agent watching me thru my laptop camera thinks about me whenever I cry over a TV show — Lissa (@AlissaS19) January 29, 2018

Guys, I just sneezed in front of my laptop's webcam and I kid you not... the FBI Agent said "Bless You". If that isn't goals, idk what is — Mike (@michaelvito) January 26, 2018

I can only imagine the dossier my FBI agent has on me. But hey, I'm sure I'm not the only redhead taking up the FBI's time and resources. ;)