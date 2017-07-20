Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When This Guy Got Stuck In An ATM Room, He Did The Most Ingenious Thing Ever

JULY 20, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you were withdrawing money from an ATM and received a handwritten note asking for help, you'd probably assume that you were being pranked.

Customers at the Bank of America's ATM in Corpus Christi, Texas, thought so too when they saw notes coming out of the receipt slot from someone claiming to be stuck inside the machine -- but it turned out to be true.

A contractor had been changing out an electronic lock inside a room connected to the ATM when he realized he was stuck in there.

A contractor had been changing out an electronic lock inside a room connected to the ATM when he realized he was stuck in there.

Screenshot / KRISTV

Without his phone or anything else to communicate with, he wrote little notes and slipped them out through the receipt slot, hoping customers would help. It's a damn good thing he had a pen!

Without his phone or anything else to communicate with, he wrote little notes and slipped them out through the receipt slot, hoping customers would help. It's a damn good thing he had a pen!

Screenshot / KRISTV

The people who received them assumed it was a joke at first until one of them called the police.

The people who received them assumed it was a joke at first until one of them called the police.

Screenshot / KRISTV

But when police got there and kicked down the door to the room, they found the man inside. For more information, check out the video below.

video-player-present

(via KRISTV)

To be honest, I'm not so sure I'd have come up with such a good solution in his shoes. Share if you probably wouldn't have, either!

Trending Now

This Should Have Been A Fun Experience, But Disregard For Safety Made It Fatal

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Load another article