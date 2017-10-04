Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

There Are Plenty Of Ways To Stop Theft At The ATM, And This Is Definitely The Cutest

OCTOBER 4, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Using an ATM can be pretty frightening these days when you consider the risk of getting robbed.

While security cameras can capture these crimes and help police identify the thieves, they can't completely prevent these ordeals from happening in the first place. That's why some people have taken to bringing their dogs along with them whenever they need to withdraw some cash, and they're the cutest body guards ever.

One security pup is great. Two is even better!

One security pup is great. Two is even better!

Imgur / mustafasoho14

"Don't even think about it."

"Don't even think about it."

Reddit / atrain1189

"Come near my hooman and I won't be so adorable."

"Don't worry, Mom. We have your back."

"Don't worry, Mom. We have your back."

Imgur / vaguetommy

Don't be fooled by these happy faces...

Don't be fooled by these happy faces...

Imgur / outerspace

...because this is what happens when you try to mess with their owners.

(via BoredPanda)

I'm guessing this form of security works in more ways than one. If I was going to rob someone, I'd probably get distracted by wanting to pet their furry buddies!

Trending Now

This Confused Pup Has No Idea What's Going On With The Fountain He's Staring At

Trending Now

Whoever Told You Baking Wasn't A Form Of Art Hasn't Seen This Baker's Beautiful Designs

Life Got You Down? This Cheerful Pup Will Turn That Frown Upside Down

Load another article