Mom Has Toddler Hilariously Recreate His Model Uncle's Smoldering Poses

Siblings making fun of each other to elicit a reaction is nothing new.

From your looks and what you wear to all your personal interests, brothers and sisters are there to embarrass and humiliate you every step of the way -- even when you're grown up! That's what New York-based model Aristotle Polites deals with from his older sister, Katina Behm, but at least in her case, all the teasing is good-natured.

Behm loves poking fun at Polites' modeling photos with her own hilarious (and adorable) twist. With her 18-month-old son, Augie's, help, she recreates the pictures with the toddler standing in as the model and mimicking his uncle's poses.

She says it all began when she couldn't get Augie into his plaid shirt. “The image of him with the shirt undone and his bare chest exposed made me laugh because he looked like he belonged on the cover of a romance novel,” she told HuffPost. “I took a picture and then realized I bet my brother Aris has a picture just like this on his Instagram page which is filled with modeling photos.”

After making family members laugh with the comparison, she started creating side-by-side photos of the two and sharing them on Instagram with the question, "Who wore it better?"

More often than not, her followers choose Augie as the winner.

Can you blame them, though? This little guy is beyond precious.

“I’m so proud of him because he’s out there doing his thing and following his passion, but it’s hard not to rip on him a little bit,” Behm said. “Some of his modeling pictures are hilarious, but he doesn’t take himself too seriously which is good because I get such a kick out of recreating them with Augie.”

Polites doesn't mind at all. In fact, he occasionally shares the photos on his own page. He's such a good sport that he even reversed roles and did his own recreation of Augie's face covered in cake. So cute!

As for Augie, his interest in the project varies day by day. But when his mom gets him dressed up to take additional photos after a few weeks' break, she says he's definitely excited for more.

Behm’s 88-year-old grandmother particularly enjoys the cute comparisons between her grandson and the tiny tot. While she doesn't use Instagram or other social media, she gets emails full of new photos every Sunday.

“She answers, ‘Is it time?!’ and races upstairs to check her email with me on the phone so we can laugh together,” Behm said. “She always comments on how handsome Aris is but Augie always wins in her eyes. I think the love multiplies with every generation.”

(via HuffPost and BoredPanda)

Sorry, Polites, but I'm gonna have to side with the majority here and say Augie wears all of it better. You just can't top adorable little boys. Looking for more cute photos of this uncle-nephew duo? Be sure to follow Behm on Instagram, where she posts new pictures every week!