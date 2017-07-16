Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

People In Denver Want Justice For This Child After Disturbing Photos Suggest Abuse

JULY 16, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When Susan Cain posted a number of concerning photos of her 21-month-old nephew, Natas, on Facebook, people were shocked and enraged by what they saw.

In what she described as a last ditch effort to save her nephew from being abused and to get the attention of the Denver County Social Services in Colorado, Cain pleaded with people to share the pictures. She's convinced that ever since her brother, Patrick Nigh, who is the boy's father, was incarcerated on charges of domestic abuse, Natas' mother had been violent with the little boy. It isn't hard to see why Cain believes so when you look at all the documentation of his injuries.

The startling photos show Natas with a bloody face...

The startling photos show Natas with a bloody face...

Facebook / Susan Cain

...missing teeth...

...missing teeth...

Facebook / Susan Cain

... and stitches. Cain also says the fire department found him wandering the streets of Denver all by himself once.

... and stitches. Cain also says the fire department found him wandering the streets of Denver all by himself once.

Facebook / Susan Cain

He even had a cigarette burn on his leg at one point. "Complete neglect. Where he's being left alone and someone needs to look into it," said Cain. "When I saw the cigarette burn, that was enough. I'm just tired of seeing all the injuries on the child."

He even had a cigarette burn on his leg at one point. "Complete neglect. Where he's being left alone and someone needs to look into it," <a href="http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/crime/mother-shares-her-side-of-story-after-photo-of-bloody-son-goes-viral" target="_blank">said</a> Cain. "When I saw the cigarette burn, that was enough. I'm just tired of seeing all the injuries on the child."

Facebook / Susan Cain

Cain says that before sharing the photos, she'd tried to get social services involved with little luck. After the posts and photos went viral, Natas' mother, Lindsay Swisher, has stepped forward to explain herself. Hear her side of the story in the video below.

video-player-present

(via The Denver Channel)

The Colorado Department of Human Services has confirmed that it is investigating the situation at this time. Share if you're concerned about the little boy's well-being.

Trending Now

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

Trending Now

Plenty Of People Take Great Travel Photos, But Hers Will Leave You Feeling Inspired

Load another article