Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Today On "Australia Is Creepy AF," Birds Are Starting Fires To Drive Out Prey

JANUARY 12, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

You know how humans are supposed to be the only creatures able to utilize fire? Well, we're here to tell you that isn't exactly true.

Aboriginal rangers who deal with bush fires have been telling stories about Australian birds of prey intentionally spreading wildfires, a remarkable behavior which was also observed by ornithologist Bob Gosford back in 2016. Determined to figure out their motivation for doing so, if any, Gosford has since been collecting and documenting eyewitness accounts of the fire-starting behavior, publishing his findings in the Journal of Ethnobiology.

In the variety of reports, birds of prey including brown falcons, black kites, and whistling kites were observed picking up burning sticks from natural wildfires.

In the variety of reports, birds of prey including brown falcons, black kites, and whistling kites were observed picking up burning sticks from natural wildfires.

Wikipedia

They'd then fly up to 165 feet away and intentionally drop the twigs in unaffected areas, sparking new fires.

They'd then fly up to 165 feet away and intentionally drop the twigs in unaffected areas, sparking new fires.

Wikimedia Commons

The accounts detailed the birds subsequently waiting at the edge of the fires, then snatching up small animals and insects as they flee from the flames.

The accounts detailed the birds subsequently waiting at the edge of the fires, then snatching up small animals and insects as they flee from the flames.

Wikimedia Commons

This method of flushing out prey could draw significant implications about the use of fire as a tool -- namely, humans may not have been the first to learn how to control it.

This method of flushing out prey could draw significant implications about the use of fire as a tool -- namely, humans may not have been the first to learn how to control it.

Pixabay

(via IFL Science)

You have to wonder whether this avian fire-spreading is happening elsewhere in the world. It could explain a lot about how controlled burns seem to jump across breaks and multiply.

Trending Now

What This Groom-To-Be Did For His Chronically Ill Fiancée Will Melt Your Heart

Trending Now

Hilarious Teen Is Convinced Her Tongue Was Cut Off Following Oral Surgery

Load another article