Alternative Fact: These Are Taking More Of Our Jobs Than Immigrants Ever Would

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably taken part in the immigration ban debate that's currently affecting millions of American families. Along with the preposterous, xenophobic statement that all immigrants are "terrorists" is another "alternative fact": Immigrants are stealing American jobs.

When President Donald Trump was still running for office in March 2016, he stated what would be just one of many "alternative facts" propagated by his administration. He said, “Throughout history, at the center of any thriving country has been a thriving manufacturing sector. But under decades of failed leadership, the United States has gone from being the globe’s manufacturing powerhouse — the envy of the world — through a rapid deindustrialization.”

Actually, nothing could be further from the truth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing in America is on the rise. These days, American factories are producing twice as many goods as they did in the 1980s.

Read More: The U.S. Has Blocked Immigrants From Coming In Before -- This Is What Happened

So, if we're producing more goods than ever before and immigrants aren't "stealing" our jobs, what is? The answer is automation.

Take, for instance, Ford Motor Company. In the 1920s, a Ford assembly line at their plant in Michigan looked something like this. Check out all those American workers!