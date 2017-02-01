Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

Alternative Fact: These Are Taking More Of Our Jobs Than Immigrants Ever Would

FEBRUARY 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably taken part in the immigration ban debate that's currently affecting millions of American families. Along with the preposterous, xenophobic statement that all immigrants are "terrorists" is another "alternative fact": Immigrants are stealing American jobs.

When President Donald Trump was still running for office in March 2016, he stated what would be just one of many "alternative facts" propagated by his administration. He said, “Throughout history, at the center of any thriving country has been a thriving manufacturing sector. But under decades of failed leadership, the United States has gone from being the globe’s manufacturing powerhouse — the envy of the world — through a rapid deindustrialization.”

Actually, nothing could be further from the truth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, manufacturing in America is on the rise. These days, American factories are producing twice as many goods as they did in the 1980s.

Actually, nothing could be further from the truth. According to the <a href="https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/OUTMS#0" target="_blank">U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics</a>, manufacturing in America is on the rise. These days, American factories are producing <a href="https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/g17/current/" target="_blank">twice as many</a> goods as they did in the 1980s.

Getty Images

Read More: The U.S. Has Blocked Immigrants From Coming In Before -- This Is What Happened

So, if we're producing more goods than ever before and immigrants aren't "stealing" our jobs, what is? The answer is automation.

So, if we're producing more goods than ever before and immigrants aren't "stealing" our jobs, what is? The answer is automation.

Getty Images

Take, for instance, Ford Motor Company. In the 1920s, a Ford assembly line at their plant in Michigan looked something like this. Check out all those American workers!

Take, for instance, Ford Motor Company. In the 1920s, a Ford assembly line at their plant in Michigan looked something like this. Check out all those American workers!

Getty Images

Trending Now

A Strange Man Joined The Wedding Processional. Moments Later, He Opened Fire

Trending Now

Nothing To See Here...Just A Dude Who's Literally On FIRE

The World's Only 'Tongue Healer' Licks People's Eyeballs Clean For A Living

They Were Searching For Their Daughter But Made Two Shocking Discoveries Instead

25 Of The Cutest, Most Dedicated Single Dads Of All Time

Mom Asks Her Daughter For The Mop Back And She Has The Most Hilarious Reaction

This Happens To 20 Percent Of All Pregnancies, But No One Will Talk About It
Submit Content

Load another article