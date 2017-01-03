Self-Driving Car Somehow Reacts To A Crash Before It Even Happens -- This Is Amazing

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

The idea of self-driving cars has been used in science fiction for decades, but it's now becoming a reality.

For many, the thought of a computer-operated car is both thrilling and terrifying. Should we really trust machines with our lives? The good news is that technology has advanced so far that these cars may even be able to predict accidents before they happen.

While riding in a Tesla car on autopilot in the Netherlands, dash cam footage caught the car predicting an accident about to happen and preemptively slowing down to avoid it.

Watch as the automobile slows down even before the SUV ahead begins to flip.

video-player-present

Read More: The 'Ideal' Number Of Sexual Partners Is Lower Than You'd Think, According To Study

Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in the accident, but it is a testament to how safe self-driving cars can be.

(via BoredPanda)