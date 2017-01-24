Ad Blocker Detected

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For These Pups In An Avalanche But Then They Were Saved

JANUARY 24, 2017  
Mother Nature isn’t showing any mercy this winter to one Italian region.

For the last few weeks, the Abruzzo region of Italy has been plagued with large amounts of heavy snowfall as well as unusually powerful earthquakes. As a result of these earthly shakeups, the Hotel Rigopiano and the surrounding resort were the victims of an avalanche on January 18.

Prior to the avalanche, some areas of the resort were covered in nearly nine feet of snow. Among the rubble, rescue crews have been working diligently day and night to help find any and all survivors.

Nine trapped survivors were able to be safely removed from the rubble since last Wednesday’s natural disaster.

Getty Images

With more than 14 people still unaccounted for, the death toll of the avalanche has risen to 15.

Getty Images

The search for survivors was dealt a fatal blow when a helicopter flying over the region crashed, killing all six people on board.

Getty Images

Among the terrifying tragedy, there was a brief moment of hope after rescuers were able to help three puppies in a boiler room quite some distance from where most of the missing people are thought to be.

Getty Images

As Sonia Marini, a member of the Forestry Corps recalls, “It was hard to find them right away because they were hidden. Then we heard this very tiny bark and we saw them from a little hole the firefighters had opened in the wall. Then we expanded the hole and we pulled them out."

Getty Images

The sheepdog pups were found alive five days after the disaster and are said to be the puppies of the resort’s resident sheepdogs Nuvola and Lupo, who were also able to survive the avalanche.

Getty Images

Finding the puppies has restored faith in rescue team members that more rescues in the region are possible.

(via Mashable and Daily Mail)

To find out how organizations such as the Red Cross are helping or to donate for yourself, you can check out their earthquake response page. Don't forget to share this info with your friends and family who might also wish to help!

