As you prepare for a fun day on the slopes, the last thing on your mind is probably getting caught up in a horrifying avalanche.

But with more and more news coming to light about the recent avalanche in central Italy, you have to face the reality that the same terrible thing could happen to you. If you're a winter sports enthusiast, you simply need to know the warning signs of an avalanche so that you can keep yourself safe in an emergency.

On a recent Mount St. Helens ski trip, this guy witnessed one such warning sign. As he was recording his buddy in action, he caught a snow slide on camera.

By sharing this footage, he hopes to warn others about the instability of the snow on many of the world’s mountains.

video-player-present

But snow slides aren't the only thing you should be looking out for. National Geographic breaks down more warning signs in the video below:

video-player-present