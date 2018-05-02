The Cast Of 'The Avengers' Made A Parody Version Of 'The Brady Bunch' Theme Song

On the April 25 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” our favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together to create something epic.

Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, and Anthony Mackie all got together to sing their own version of "The Brady Bunch" theme song for Fallon's audience, and it might even be catchier than the original.

"Here’s the story of a playboy genius who was gearing up to form some sort of crew," Robert Downey Jr. started off singing before the cast dove into the theme song.



"So then one day all the heroes were assembled, to fight a villain who packed much more than a punch," the cast sang along. "And this group was labeled the Avengers, that’s the way we all became the Marvel Bunch."



Here's the original “Brady Bunch” tune for reference:

Now watch as the cast of “Avengers: Infinity War" introduce themselves in song as "The Marvel Bunch."

“Avengers: Infinity War” is in theaters now, and if these superheroes are even half as good at protecting the world as they are at singing, you definitely won't want to miss it. I can't wait to see it myself!