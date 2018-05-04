'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Goes On A Hollywood Star Bus Tour Led By James Corden

If you've been to Los Angeles, you probably have fond memories of visiting the Hollywood area and taking a Star Tour, riding in a bus past celebrity homes and hangouts and hoping to spot someone famous.

But when it comes to James Corden's special tours, the stars are the ones riding the bus. For a recent episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Corden decided to flip the script on Hollywood bus tours by creating James Corden’s Star Star Tours, “the star tour that takes the stars on tour.”

Joining Corden on his Star Star Tour were "Avengers" stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Bettany (Vision), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Josh Brolin (Thanos).



Watch as much of the cast of "Avengers: Infinity War" goes on a tour around Hollywood with Corden.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is in theaters now, and I can't wait to see it. Have you been out to see the Marvel film yet?