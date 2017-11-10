Ad Blocker Detected

16 Introverts Admit The Funniest, Most Extreme Things They've Done To Avoid People

NOVEMBER 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
A common misconception about introverts is that they don't like people.

Really, being introverted just means you're more easily drained by interpersonal interactions and value time to yourself to recharge. I'm totally introverted, which makes writing the perfect profession for me. Sometimes small talk is too daunting, and I avoid it at all costs. And as it turns out, I'm not the only one. There are tons of people who go to great lengths to avoid others, and here are 16 of their awkward and hilarious stories.

1. "I just took a new job where I basically interact with dogs all day instead of people. It is bliss." - sometimesidrawfish

"I just took a new job where I basically interact with dogs all day instead of people. It is bliss." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/797xua/introverts_whats_the_furthest_youve_gone_to_avoid/dp061uo/" target="_blank">sometimesidrawfish</a>

Flickr / Jeff Ro

2. "If someone is browsing a section of a shelf at a grocery where I need something from, I pretend to look at other stuff until they go away.I swear though today I think I was waiting for someone to leave the canned soup section while they were waiting for me to leave the salsa section diagonally behind them." - livelaughloaft

3. "My roommates decided to have a random study party, with like 20 people in our apartment that is only 800 sq feet. Because of the unexpected intrusion, I got into the router settings and throttled the internet to dial up era speeds. When my roommates were trying to figure out what was happening, I told them we simply had too many people splitting the bandwidth and in annoyance they all left for the library. Best eight hours of silence ever." - logicbeans

"My roommates decided to have a random study party, with like 20 people in our apartment that is only 800 sq feet. Because of the unexpected intrusion, I got into the router settings and throttled the internet to dial up era speeds. When my roommates were trying to figure out what was happening, I told them we simply had too many people splitting the bandwidth and in annoyance they all left for the library. Best eight hours of silence ever." - <a href="https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/797xua/introverts_whats_the_furthest_youve_gone_to_avoid/dp03w0f/" target="_blank">logicbeans</a>

Flickr / DeclanTM

