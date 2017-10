Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you've been on the internet long, you've probably seen at least one trampoline fail video.

Videos of people getting hurt always make me cringe, and it astounds me sometimes how stupid and reckless people can be just to get a few laughs.

When I first saw the video below of a trampoline trick in Minnesota, I thought I know how it was going to end. I was totally stunned, however, when he totally nailed it.

It may be impressive, but that doesn't mean you should try it at home!

Wow! That's a combination of skill and luck that not many people have. Let us know what you think about this trick in the comments!