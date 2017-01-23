Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the U.S. it is believed that most people spend anywhere from one-third to one-half of their total income just to keep a roof over their head.

In an attempt to downsize their living spaces and cut back on costs, more and more people are turning to the tiny house movement. While tiny houses date back to the days of Henry David Thoreau, the modular trend didn’t really hit with modern-day Americans until after the 2007-08 financial recession.



Not only do tiny houses equip homeowners with a more efficient space for simple living, but they're also cost effective. Sixty-eight percent of tiny house owners are able to live in their homes without worrying about any sort of mortgage payments. And because tiny houses can come in just about any shape, color, and size, people across the nation are getting creative. These tiny homes will help you see the movement with fresh eyes!

1. With just a few add-ons, this antique bus owner transformed his wheels into a tiny house.

2. You really can build your tiny house just about anywhere!

3. The sky's the limits for this tiny tree house.

4. This entire home is not that much bigger than their car.

5. These homeowners transformed an old corn silo into their dream home. How cool is that?

6. One easy way to save quite a bit of money on lumber is to add elaborate windows to your tiny house design.

7. Sacrifice for tiny living? Says who?

8. This staircase might be bigger than their entire house!

9. This triangular aesthetic is just way too chic.

10. Tiny or not, a house is not a home without an epic outdoor space for summer relaxation.

11. This design is so clean and modern, it'd give any NYC penthouse a run for its money.