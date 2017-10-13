Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They're Attracted To Their Partners Now, But They Love Poking Fun At These Photos

OCTOBER 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

We didn't always look like the fabulous selves we are today.

It took a lot of growing pains and awkward phases to get ourselves to this point, right? Sometimes it's hard not to look back at old photos and just cringe. For the people who didn't know us back then, though, these pictures can be a totally hilarious glimpse into what we were like.

When partners and spouses of these 15 people went looking at childhood photos of their significant others, they found absolute gems. Naturally, they decided to share online, and you are going to laugh out loud.

1. His girlfriend looked just like Dustin from "Stranger Things"!

His girlfriend looked just like Dustin from "Stranger Things"!

Reddit / Breadrick

2. "My husband is going to kill me for uploading this."

"My husband is going to kill me for uploading this."

Reddit / SineadNZ

3. That perm is totally insane. (Anyone else getting Hermione Granger vibes?)

That perm is totally insane. (Anyone else getting Hermione Granger vibes?)

Reddit / beautifully_ignorant

4. Puberty really changes everything.

Puberty really changes everything.

Reddit / retrospectr3

5. You've heard the phrase "old soul," but this girl never looked young.

You've heard the phrase "old soul," but this girl never looked young.

Reddit

6. This photo was taken at her husband's Homecoming in 2003, and there's a lot going on here. Those fishnets!

This photo was taken at her husband's Homecoming in 2003, and there's a lot going on here. Those fishnets!

Reddit / hoursaid

7. What is even happening here? LOL!

What is even happening here? LOL!

Reddit / lacqueredup

8. Yet another "40-year-old receptionist" look.

Yet another "40-year-old receptionist" look.

Reddit / skelliousmaximus

9. Now that's a badass kid I'd like to get to know.

Now that's a badass kid I'd like to get to know.

Reddit / powerdays

10. He's drunk on chocolate and birthday power.

He's drunk on chocolate and birthday power.

Reddit / terraberra

11. Check out that Furby collection in the background.

Check out that Furby collection in the background.

Reddit / headerbooboo

12. She looks like a tiny baby wrestler.

She looks like a tiny baby wrestler.

Reddit / BatmanBabexoxo

13. This is the most '90s photo I have ever seen in my life.

This is the most '90s photo I have ever seen in my life.

Reddit / chillaxin

14. This guy really got into his "goth phase," insisting it was "not a phase."

This guy really got into his "goth phase," insisting it was "not a phase."

Reddit / chrissythehun

15. "My Wife: Pilgrim, Futurist, Fabulous (1987)."

"My Wife: Pilgrim, Futurist, Fabulous (1987)."

Reddit / cant-explain

(via BoredPanda)

I cannot stop laughing. Do you have hilarious photos like these that you're dying to share online? The internet will totally thank you.

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

Trending Now

This Motorist Got Into A Fight With A 23-Foot Long Python...And Won

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

She Formed An Instant Connection With An Orangutan When He 'Asked' About Her Bandage

French Toast Gets Even Tastier When You Throw Ice Cream Into The Mix

It Was All Fun And Games For This Kid Until A Trip Down The Slide Got Way Too Real

Smoking While Pumping Gas Is Extraordinarily Stupid, Right? Tell That To This Jerk.

These Twins Are Double The Trouble, Double The Fun

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

When Their Kids Didn't Put Their Soccer Balls Away, These Guys Decided To Have A Little Fun

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

14 Dancing Animals That Will Leave You Seriously Jealous Of Their Boogie Feet

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

Dad Was Trying To Potty Train His Son. Then He Looked Over And Saw This Happening

Load another article