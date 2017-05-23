Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Here's The Therapy You Never Knew You Needed: Baby Armadillos. You're Welcome.

MAY 23, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I'm feeling down about the state of the world (which seems to be a lot these days), I look for baby animals to cheer me up.

Puppies and kittens are classics, and there's no shortage of internet love out there for them. But I've found that there are also some pretty adorable babies in the animal kingdom that don't get recognized nearly as much.

Take the armadillo, for instance. Have you ever seen an armadillo? They're amazing. They're like little tanks covered in armor to protect themselves. They scurry around, and most importantly, their babies are too cute. Check out some baby armadillos below to totally brighten up your day.

1. Some species of armadillo can roll up completely into a ball to protect themselves. It's so amazing!

2. Take a look at Billy the armadillo's face. How could you not love him?

3. I don't really think of armadillos as playful, but this little one is here to prove me wrong.

video-player-present

Youtube / Animal Moments

4. OMG, these three brothers are so adorable.

5. Add a kitten in to your baby armadillo fun and you're totally set.

video-player-present

Youtube / DrPossumlady

6. It's. SO. TINY!!!

7. Most of these babies are rescue animals being cared for by professionals, but people get excited to see them out in the wild, too!

8. Move over, puppies. These tiny tanks are taking up a larger part of my heart each second.

9. It would actually be accurate to say you're looking up 'pups,' because that's what baby armadillos are called.

10. Oh, this is awkward. Fancy meeting you here.

11. These cuties are usually associated with the Southwest U.S., but most species live in Latin America.

12. Unfortunately, armadillos often get run over, leading to orphans that need rescuing.

13. Watching these babies get back on their feet is pretty damn adorable.

14. So majestic. Reach for the sun!

15. Sure, they're a little bit weird, but I identify with adorable misfits.

16. The armadillo that lives in the U.S. is called the nine-banded armadillo after the bands that wrap around its belly.

17. If you ever see one in the wild, don't pick it up, but do take adorable pictures and post them online immediately. Everyone will thank you.

I wish I could cuddle one of these cuties right now. Be sure to add baby armadillos into your regular adorable animal rotation and share these nuggets with everyone you know who needs them in their lives.

Trending Now

These Cheerleaders Are Bringing A Classic Arcade Game To Life In The Coolest Way

Trending Now

If You Get Really Into Your Favorite TV Shows, This Tiny Kitten Totally Gets It

They Were Driving When They Saw A Child In The Road. Seconds Later The Boy Was Gone.

Why So Serious? Guy Uses FaceApp To Cheer Up Old Museum Sculptures And Paintings

When Ellen Pulled Him On Stage, He Had No Idea It Would Totally Change His Life

You'll Totally Identify With This Dachshund's Craftiness If You Have Siblings

These 13 Prom Dress Fails Prove You Really Shouldn't Trust The Internet For A Dress

His Intricate Drawings Are So Incredible, They Crawl Right Off The Page!

She Panicked When She Couldn't Find Her Son But He Was Doing Something Cute For Her

Their Baby Was Ill And Wasting Away, Which They Would've Known If They Ever Held Her

Here's The Not At All Fun Thing That Happens When Anti-Vaxxers Find 'Success'

Rescue Volunteers Pen Hilariously Honest Adoption Memo For Feisty Cat

You've Heard Her Story Before, But These New Details Will Make You Feel So Sick

She Tried A New Tattoo Removal Technique. What Happened Will Make You Cringe So Hard

Father Arrested After Young Son Finds His Way Into A Secret Candy Stash

Here's The Therapy You Never Knew You Needed: Baby Armadillos. You're Welcome.

Load another article