Here's The Therapy You Never Knew You Needed: Baby Armadillos. You're Welcome.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I'm feeling down about the state of the world (which seems to be a lot these days), I look for baby animals to cheer me up.

Puppies and kittens are classics, and there's no shortage of internet love out there for them. But I've found that there are also some pretty adorable babies in the animal kingdom that don't get recognized nearly as much.

Take the armadillo, for instance. Have you ever seen an armadillo? They're amazing. They're like little tanks covered in armor to protect themselves. They scurry around, and most importantly, their babies are too cute. Check out some baby armadillos below to totally brighten up your day.

1. Some species of armadillo can roll up completely into a ball to protect themselves. It's so amazing!

2. Take a look at Billy the armadillo's face. How could you not love him?

3. I don't really think of armadillos as playful, but this little one is here to prove me wrong.

video-player-present

4. OMG, these three brothers are so adorable.

5. Add a kitten in to your baby armadillo fun and you're totally set.

video-player-present

6. It's. SO. TINY!!!

7. Most of these babies are rescue animals being cared for by professionals, but people get excited to see them out in the wild, too!

8. Move over, puppies. These tiny tanks are taking up a larger part of my heart each second.

9. It would actually be accurate to say you're looking up 'pups,' because that's what baby armadillos are called.

10. Oh, this is awkward. Fancy meeting you here.

11. These cuties are usually associated with the Southwest U.S., but most species live in Latin America.

12. Unfortunately, armadillos often get run over, leading to orphans that need rescuing.

13. Watching these babies get back on their feet is pretty damn adorable.

14. So majestic. Reach for the sun!

15. Sure, they're a little bit weird, but I identify with adorable misfits.

16. The armadillo that lives in the U.S. is called the nine-banded armadillo after the bands that wrap around its belly.

17. If you ever see one in the wild, don't pick it up, but do take adorable pictures and post them online immediately. Everyone will thank you.

I wish I could cuddle one of these cuties right now. Be sure to add baby armadillos into your regular adorable animal rotation and share these nuggets with everyone you know who needs them in their lives.