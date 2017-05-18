This little girl is proving that you don’t have to be dance floor diva to bust an impressive move.
Tiny toddler Maddie isn’t willing to let a boring car ride keep her down. While listening to Bruno Mars' hit “Uptown Funk,” Maddie felt compelled to share her dance skills with the world (or everyone in the car, at least). Professionals should take a cue from this tiny rhythmic tot!
Her facial expressions really make it.

