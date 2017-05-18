Ad Blocker Detected

This Tiny Dancer Is All Of Us When Our Favorite Song Comes On

MAY 18, 2017  
VIDEOS
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

This little girl is proving that you don’t have to be dance floor diva to bust an impressive move.

Tiny toddler Maddie isn’t willing to let a boring car ride keep her down. While listening to Bruno Mars' hit “Uptown Funk,” Maddie felt compelled to share her dance skills with the world (or everyone in the car, at least). Professionals should take a cue from this tiny rhythmic tot!

Her facial expressions really make it.

(via Daily Mail)

If you love Maddie's moves, be sure to share her slayage with everyone you know! You go, girl.

