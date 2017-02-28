She Posted A Photo Of Her Baby Bump, And Thankfully, Someone Called The Police

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

One really amazing thing about social media is how it allows us to share our happiest moments with others.

For people who are about to become new parents, Facebook, Twitter, and other social networks give them a place to post things like pictures of their nursery and baby items, and moms might even share baby bump photos to show off their progress.

One pregnant Facebook user who recently shared a photo of her growing stomach was confronted with a harsh reality when eagle-eyed friends spotted something totally unsafe in the background and called the police.

Can you see the issue? Click play to learn more.

video-player-present

Read More: What This Young Good Samaritan Did After Stumbling Upon Over $100 May Surprise You

I'm so glad police found her, and I hope she's able to get the help she needs for her sake and her baby's. Share her story with the people you know who always do the right thing.