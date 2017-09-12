Ad Blocker Detected

This Baby Was All Smiles...Right Up Until He Pulled This Hilariously Evil Look

SEPTEMBER 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Dads love messing around with their kids in funny and harmless ways. It's basically part of their job description.

But just because Dad finds his silly antics amusing, it doesn't always mean his little ones will feel the same. One man recently learned this when after spraying some water at his infant son, he was on the receiving end of one seriously intense (and hilarious) glare.

Just try not to giggle when you see this tiny boy's expression go from happy and smiling one second to shooting daggers in the next.

You might want to watch your back, Dad. Something tells me that revenge is on the horizon...

