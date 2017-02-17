Ad Blocker Detected

This Started As A Cute Animal Encounter And Ended In Pure Ridiculousness

FEBRUARY 17, 2017
LIFE

Listen. When it comes to not knowing how to act, I'm the reigning champ.

Even as a 25-year-old human, I really just don't do well in a lot of situations that should be pretty damn easy to figure out. You know that person who says, "Thanks, you too!" when the waiter tells you to enjoy your meal? That's me. Something that I excel at, however, is chillin' with cute animals. They don't ask questions.

Unless you pull garbage like this.

This kid's family thought they were setting themselves up for adorable viral realness when they introduced him to a bird. Sadly, he's going viral for all the wrong reasons. Little dude does not know how to act.

Read More: This Kid Completely Stopped A School Basketball Game With His Sick Moves

I mean...maybe he's better with people?

