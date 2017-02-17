Listen. When it comes to not knowing how to act, I'm the reigning champ.

Even as a 25-year-old human, I really just don't do well in a lot of situations that should be pretty damn easy to figure out. You know that person who says, "Thanks, you too!" when the waiter tells you to enjoy your meal? That's me. Something that I excel at, however, is chillin' with cute animals. They don't ask questions.

Unless you pull garbage like this.

This kid's family thought they were setting themselves up for adorable viral realness when they introduced him to a bird. Sadly, he's going viral for all the wrong reasons. Little dude does not know how to act.

I mean...maybe he's better with people?

