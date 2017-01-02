Ad Blocker Detected

This Baby Elephant Is All Of Us Just Trying To Get To The New Year

JANUARY 2, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
2016 has been a year full of ups and downs.

As it comes to a close, it seems like few things can sum up how insane the past year has really been. A video posted by Bob Lee, the elephant curator at the Oregon Zoo, might just do it perfectly. While on a recent trip to Borneo, he noticed an elephant calf climbing a muddy bank, and he caught the little guy on video living the struggle.

He slips and slides all over the place, but he never gives up.

