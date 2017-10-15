A Two-Week-Old Baby Was Found Dead In The Woods. Now Her Father's Behind Bars.

On October 8, volunteers searching in Covington, Georgia, for a 15-day-old infant named Caliyah came across her body in a wooded area. She had been wrapped in cloth and placed under a log.
Caliyah's parents had reported her missing the day before, stating that they'd changed and fed her before placing her into bed with her two-year-old sister early that morning. They said when they came back to check on her a few hours later, she was gone.
When Caliyah's father, Christopher McNabb, found out that a search party had found her body, he reportedly fled.
He was wanted on a probation violation out of Bartow County and had a history of being arrested on various charges, including burglary and theft. Police found him four hours later at a gas station car wash.