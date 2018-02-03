Snorklers Capture Amazing Video When They Encounter A Baby Humpback Whale

Whales are some of the most amazing creatures on the planet.
With a just a few exceptions, they're gentle giants who roam the seas reminding us just how small we are. Recently, a group of snorkelers off the coast of Costa Rica were swimming when they noticed a baby humpback whale approaching them.
They were excited, but they stayed calm and let the whale dictate their interaction. It splashed around a little bit and even let one diver touch its mouth. The experience was all captured on video, and the snorkelers described it as a "privilege."